Spencer is happy to introduce the Xbox exclusive Arkane PS5 – Nerd4.life

Tonight, at 23:00 Italian time, we will have the opportunity to catch up on what’s new playing condition by Sony Playstation. The event will last about half an hour and will focus on third-party and indie games. More precisely, it will be the highlight of the evening Deathloop. right Now, Phil Spencer Xbox claims to be pleased to reveal the timed exclusive PS5 game, developed by Arkane Studios, a team of X-Box game studios.

Phil Spencer’s tweet, which you can see below, is very simple and demonstrates his enthusiasm for a game that looks absolutely high quality. However, in the eyes of players, a statement of this kind does nothing but underscore its (more amusing than anything else) weirdness.PS5 Exclusive (albeit temporarily) made by a team owned by Xbox, PlayStation’s commercial competitor.

Obviously the explanation is that Agreements Between Sony and Arkane for Deathloop preceded those between Microsoft and Bethesda/Zenimax. It should also be remembered that Microsoft already publishes games made by internal teams on competing platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation itself: Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons are a great example.

always talking about Deathloop, we know it offers surprisingly small dimensions as the space on an SSD.

