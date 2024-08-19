Speeding fine for exceeding the 1.5 km/h limit, some considerations from the reader – Sanremonews.it

“Good morning

Last August 14th my PEC received a speeding fine notification from the speed camera located on the SS01, at the bottom of the hill, on the straight before Località Prino in Imperia. It should be noted that the shooting took place on July 5th and the notification was made more than a month after the serious criminal event for the safety of people and road safety. The speed was excessive, the 50 limit was exceeded at a good speed of 1.5 km/h in a straight stretch of about 300 meters downhill (they say the speed was 56.52 km/h and then reduced due to their kindness – not even on a bicycle can respect the limit).

Unfortunately, the majority of the main offices of the provincial public offices are located in Imperia and anyone who takes on an administrative practice has to go and risks being exposed to the “duties” that every municipality on the coast has now decided to introduce – easy money for administrations that for more than half a century have not been able to establish a fast and safe connection without having to use the motorway (fast and safe???) for a fee of course.

I highlight the speed of the notice sent on 14/08, the day before the “August Holiday” which is known as a “work” period where most people stay at home to monitor the General Election Commission to avoid increasing the fines to be paid.

I am from Sanremo, a city of about 60,000 inhabitants and much larger than the provincial seat, and it seems strange to me that the main offices of the above-mentioned offices are located in a town at the eastern end of the province, creating major problems for the inhabitants of all the other municipalities that, as I recall, start from the border with France (due to difficulties related to roads, public services, etc.).

Of course my words are of no use at all but merely express the angry “groan” of Sanremasco.

“Domenico Piccone”.