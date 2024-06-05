Spectacular ‘failed’ solar flare captured by NASA: a rare phenomenon

at recent days, Solar Dynamics Observatory from NASA An M-class solar flare was captured, which, although apparently powerful, was absorbed by the Sun’s gravity. This phenomenon, known as a “failed flare,” occurs when the emitted electromagnetic radiation fails to escape the solar gravitational field. The eruption was an impressive display of energy, but ultimately had no direct impact on Earth.

Solar flares are classified according to their intensity into categories A, B, C, M, and X, with category M representing a moderate to high level of energy. M-class events, such as those observed, are powerful and can lead to coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that cause geomagnetic storms and auroras.

Although the eruption failed, solar active region AR3697 unleashed a coronal mass ejection (CME) that triggered a massive explosion. Geomagnetic storm level G1 On the ground. G1 level geomagnetic storms are taken into account the palaceBut they are still capable of causing auroras at high latitudes and have minimal effects on power grids and satellite communications. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expected increased geomagnetic activity, leading to a G1 storm, which occurred yesterday without causing significant damage.

Technological implications of solar storms

Coronal ejections can negatively affect Earth’s technologies. For example, in 2022, geomagnetic storms destroyed nearly 40 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, demonstrating the potential impact of solar storms on critical infrastructure. Despite advances in forecasting and risk mitigation, the ability to accurately predict solar storms remains limited, requiring further investment in research and development to improve our understanding of these phenomena.

May 2024 will see one of the most intense solar storms in decades, with numerous solar flares and CMEs reaching Earth. This period resulted in a G5 level geomagnetic storm, the highest on the intensity scale, causing aurorae to appear at unusually low latitudes, such as in the southern United States and northern India. This event was followed by a series of X-class flares, including one of X8.7 class, the most powerful of the 25th solar cycle, which caused a radio outage due to strong emissions of X-rays and intense ultraviolet radiation.

Accurate prediction of solar storms is critical to protecting Earth and space infrastructure. Organizations such as NOAA and NASA constantly monitor solar activity to provide timely warnings and reduce the impact of geomagnetic storms. Collaboration between scientists and the global community is essential to improve our ability to respond to these natural events. For example, collecting data from citizens during the aurora borealis has allowed scientists to gain valuable insights into solar storms and their consequences on Earth.