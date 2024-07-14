The question that journalists from all over the world, including the English journalists at the Telegraph, began to ask was how could such a small number of employees at the Telegraph have begun to ask? Joe Biden He managed to hide the president’s health for so long. Now, as Biden has insisted on the campaign trail, at rallies and interviews, that he will not back down unless the Eternal Father tells him to, journalists are sifting through press releases, denial letters and sifted photos of Joe B Four years ago and now, in the details under the magnifying glass of the papers he held in his hand, in the special shoes he wore to avoid falling, in the schedule of visits to neurologists, in the unusual brevity of the interviews he gave, in the rarity of speeches and rallies, in the habit of having him take the shortest staircase when he got off Air Force One, and of being surrounded by his family and associates as he crossed the White House lawn to reach the helicopter, they pieced together parts of a strategy perhaps designed specifically to mislead and camouflage the signs of the psychological and physical deterioration that had become apparent since his first televised duel with Donald Trump.

However, the signs were not absent. First of all, there is the yellow color. neurologist Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the facility that serves the presidency. His name is Kevin Canard and the point is, he’s going to be knocking on the door of 16000 Pennsylvania Avenue. Eight times in the past year. But Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, swears that Biden has only had his usual checkup three times. The next question, then, is how could a man in Biden’s position, with the burden of responsibility on his shoulders, not have gotten enough help? Here, reporters are digging up videos of “the young man’s” speeches and interviews. BidenThe newly elected president, 77, still looks presentable and cool, and over the years he has been photographed sleeping at official events. Which would be nothing new. The TV archives are full of political figures taking a two-minute nap and finding the energy to complete their busy agendas. But then the image of a piece of paper in Biden’s hands, written in capital letters on each line, as if to remind the president that he is the one who must execute those movements and carry out those protocols. Here’s a quick look at the comfortable sneakers, chosen to make the increasingly uncertain gait more stable, which on several occasions has seen the president stumble, fall and stagger. The invisible begins to acquire a face, a name and a title.

It is the crew that surrounds and protects Biden. Like Anita DunnWhite House communications chief, Ron Klain, former chief of staff, adviser Anthony Bernal, who focused on the first lady, and Annie Tomasini, deputy chief of staff. Martha Joynt Kumar, a political science professor at Towson University, estimates that Biden is the American president who has given fewer interviews than any of his predecessors. Some recall his first press conference lasting more than an hour, in which he seemed to miss a beat at the end, and his wife, Jill, was reported to have been angry with staffers for forcing him to submit to such a thing. A long ordeal. Lately, interviews have been running for just two minutes. Not to mention managing the schedule. Telegraph journalists note that they try to spare Biden early morning or late evening commitments. In one instance, in June 2022, he missed an evening appointment with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and had to spend a day recovering from jet lag in France. Most notable is his use of a teleprompter, an electronic device that connects remotely to a router, often used by television hosts. One way to avoid appearing confused is to look up a word like Biden once did, for example, when “veteran” didn’t come to mind. Details that point to the debate over whether President POTUS should be transparent about his true circumstances.

