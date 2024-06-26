June 26, 2024

Spalletti's expected lineup

Mirabelle Hunt June 26, 2024

Iserlohn (Germany) – When Spalletti called on the Azzurri to remain composed and organised, because the entire recovery was missing and he saw the possibility of recovering the equaliser, Calafiore received an extremely heavy yellow card But it’s inevitable. Croatia were flying wide on the counter-attack and it could have been a fatal blow to score the second goal. Not only would that have negated the possibility of a comeback, it would have complicated the race for a replay between the worst third-placed teams, worsening the overall goal difference. The Bologna centre-back saw the defense exposed, and entered as a player with experience and character. Italy, leaning forward, was taking a risk. It was almost ninety and the equalizer was not achieved until eight minutes later. An attacking cross from Ricciardo and his right foot towards Zaccagni in the right place to put the ball into the top corner. Help and gesture are very difficult. Calafiore avoided Sotalo’s tackle, almost launching himself into a tackle on a ball he was about to lose. A split second and ahead of the outgoing Croatian. Then he saw the play by passing the ball with his right foot, not his foot, in confusion at that moment. There are only 7 seconds left in the match. He saw where the game was opening up. The midfielder’s outlook, how Spalletti thinks he can play. Global player. Here is Italy’s new man, Lucio’s true invention, who was called up and included among the 30 players in the training camp in Coverciano at the end of May without having yet made his debut. He became a starting running back. Surprising but not much. Good, very good and reliable. Not only has a good foot on the ball. It’s not great to lose him at the best moment.

