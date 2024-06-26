Spalletti’s expected lineup

Iserlohn (Germany) – When Spalletti called on the Azzurri to remain composed and organised, because the entire recovery was missing and he saw the possibility of recovering the equaliser, Calafiore received an extremely heavy yellow card But it’s inevitable. Croatia were flying wide on the counter-attack and it could have been a fatal blow to score the second goal. Not only would that have negated the possibility of a comeback, it would have complicated the race for a replay between the worst third-placed teams, worsening the overall goal difference. The Bologna centre-back saw the defense exposed, and entered as a player with experience and character. Italy, leaning forward, was taking a risk. It was almost ninety and the equalizer was not achieved until eight minutes later. An attacking cross from Ricciardo and his right foot towards Zaccagni in the right place to put the ball into the top corner. Help and gesture are very difficult. Calafiore avoided Sotalo’s tackle, almost launching himself into a tackle on a ball he was about to lose. A split second and ahead of the outgoing Croatian. Then he saw the play by passing the ball with his right foot, not his foot, in confusion at that moment. There are only 7 seconds left in the match. He saw where the game was opening up. The midfielder’s outlook, how Spalletti thinks he can play . Global player. Here is Italy’s new man, Lucio’s true invention, who was called up and included among the 30 players in the training camp in Coverciano at the end of May without having yet made his debut. He became a starting running back. Surprising but not much. Good, very good and reliable. Not only has a good foot on the ball. It’s not great to lose him at the best moment.

Mancini and good morning

Unfortunately, Dutch Makele did not forgive him. The former Roma player, who grew up in Baldwina, received a warning. The warning he received against Albania on his debut in the group was important. The yellow card will cost him the last 16. No Switzerland. Ricciardo will only be able to travel to Berlin as an exceptional tourist and fan. He must serve a one-match suspension. The only possibility for the European Championship not to end is to eliminate Nati and qualify for the quarter-finals. Now we can only train and wait. From today, Spalletti will start thinking about how to compensate him. Two solutions: Mancini or good morningMaybe both with Bastoni in the middle if he opts for a three-man defense and doesn’t want to confirm Darmian. We’ll see. It is too early to say anything and it is better not to make any predictions. You risk leaving a bad impression. There are three training sessions remaining until the Berlin match, and today Italy will resume preparations after the rest day.

Training doubts

We challenge anyone to name the unit, because they probably don’t know it, and even Spalletti hasn’t decided on that. It will depend on Switzerland, on how Yakin moves, on how he will oppose himself and which duels he will choose. 3-5-2 gave solidity against Croatia, The liveliness of Zaccagni and Chiesa in the outer lanes in the last quarter of an hour indicates the possibility of returning to the 4-3-3 plan, a structure that was abandoned after clinching qualification in November due to the Azzurri expanding the play too much. dirty. Italy is growing, but constant change slows down the habit and the tendency to find codified movements. DeMarco’s condition will need to be examined, as he recovered at the last minute and had to exit in the sixtieth minute. Now there are three players reserved (Donnarumma, Cristante and Pellegrini), but qualification to the quarter-finals is still a long way off.