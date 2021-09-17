Spalletti: “This team has a strong personality that was one of Napoli’s weaknesses”

“Osimin doesn’t know a few things yet, and then he’s going to be great. Sometimes he throws pointless races away and you can technically put something in the way of kicking on the goal.”

Spalletti after Leicester and Napoli 2-2.

The team started the right way and then lost a few builds and it cost us dearly. Always try to draw our graphics, try to play throughout the game. He always kept the balance of the match, and then he also reacted after receiving goals when we could have gotten into trouble from a moral point of view. It took them a little longer. Thanks to whoever came and not my changes.

From what we can see from tonight’s game, the team has a strong personality that was a bit of a weakness. He had a great reaction tonight. the changes? I just have to let them play. If they show this quality when they enter, everything becomes easier.

Osimin still has to know a few things, then he will become an external detonator, a super detonator. He has to find some precision in the choices he makes and in the moves, sometimes throwing useless sprints, and technically you can put something in the way of kicking towards the goal.