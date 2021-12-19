Spain: Three months since the start of the volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, DECEMBER 19 – The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on September 19 in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, Spain. Three months later, disaster-stricken locals are anxiously awaiting scientific confirmation of the trial’s conclusion. For days, in fact, there have been signs of potential exhaustion of volcanic activity, even if experts monitoring developments remain cautious and ask for patience. As National Geographic explained this morning, there are currently no emissions and no noteworthy volcanic seismic activity.



According to the European Copernican system, the lava erupting from the volcano has so far covered more than 1,240 hectares of land.



Hundreds of homes and various banana-growing areas were destroyed. So far, the Spanish government has approved aid measures for the reconstruction and economic recovery of the island for 400 million euros. (Dealing).

