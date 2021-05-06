May 6, 2021

Spain, the speech in which Pablo Iglesias announced his farewell to politics: "Hasta siempre"

Samson Paul May 6, 2021 1 min read

Pablo Iglesias, Spanish left-wing candidate, Leonidas Podemos In the Madrid regional elections And the former deputy prime minister, announcedAbandon politics Active after the election result in Spain. He said, “Hasta Semper,” and added: “I am very proud of being Deputy Prime Minister, but when you are not useful, you must know that it is time to retire.”

