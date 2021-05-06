Spain, the speech in which Pablo Iglesias announced his farewell to politics: “Hasta siempre”

Pablo Iglesias, Spanish left-wing candidate, Leonidas Podemos In the Madrid regional elections And the former deputy prime minister, announcedAbandon politics Active after the election result in Spain. He said, “Hasta Semper,” and added: “I am very proud of being Deputy Prime Minister, but when you are not useful, you must know that it is time to retire.”
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: We never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is essential to ensure this Information quality. For us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without barriers to paid. Your contribution is necessary to allow us to do this.
Be supportive, too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
United Kingdom, from today the new immigration “points system”: this is how it works
Next article
Facebook confirms Trump ban. Former White House Chief of Staff: “A Sad Day for America”
More Stories
Use in favor of revoking patent protection on vaccines – the world
Morocco, a birth record: at the age of 25 she gave birth to nine twins
European Union freezes investment agreement with China – Altima Aura