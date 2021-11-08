Spain, fears power outages on social media

The Austrian government’s campaign has caused panic in different parts of the country, but the Spanish power network denies: “There is no objective evidence.”
Despite reassurances from the Spanish authorities and those responsible for the electricity grid, fear continues to spread. In fact, I took off The race to buy products It can make up for the lack of electricity.
A case reminiscent of the beginning of the epidemic, when a false rumor spread about the shortage of products such as toilet paper. But according to experts, highly unlikely Major power outages can occur in the country, thanks to its lower dependence on energy and the greater diversity of energy sources it can rely on compared to other countries.
“There is no objective indication that an event with these characteristics could occur in our country,” said a statement issued by Spanish power grid, the group that runs the national electricity grid.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Shark tearing up a man in the sea under the eyes of four children
Switzerland, cow bells and red cross flags. In Zermatt, a popular demonstration in support of the arrested restaurateur No Fax (video)
Cop26 and G20 are just a farce: do we have any idea how much carbon they produce?