November 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Spain, fears power outages on social media

Spain, fears power outages on social media

Samson Paul November 8, 2021 1 min read

The Austrian government’s campaign has caused panic in different parts of the country, but the Spanish power network denies: “There is no objective evidence.”

Despite reassurances from the Spanish authorities and those responsible for the electricity grid, fear continues to spread. In fact, I took off The race to buy products It can make up for the lack of electricity.

A case reminiscent of the beginning of the epidemic, when a false rumor spread about the shortage of products such as toilet paper. But according to experts, highly unlikely Major power outages can occur in the country, thanks to its lower dependence on energy and the greater diversity of energy sources it can rely on compared to other countries.

“There is no objective indication that an event with these characteristics could occur in our country,” said a statement issued by Spanish power grid, the group that runs the national electricity grid.


See also  Merkel defends the closures and curfews, saying: "A very dangerous image, Covid cannot be forgiven." The infection is returning, the Germans move around too much

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shark tearing up a man in the sea under the eyes of four children

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Switzerland, cow bells and red cross flags. In Zermatt, a popular demonstration in support of the arrested restaurateur No Fax (video)

November 7, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

Cop26 and G20 are just a farce: do we have any idea how much carbon they produce?

November 7, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Spain, fears power outages on social media

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul
5 min read

Ricciardi to Sky TG24: ‘The fourth wave is in progress, it is up to us whether it will be a wave’

November 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The proposal that feared to become a reality

November 8, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

New look, new dog

November 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese