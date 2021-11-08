Spain, fears power outages on social media

Despite reassurances from the Spanish authorities and those responsible for the electricity grid, fear continues to spread. In fact, I took off The race to buy products It can make up for the lack of electricity.

A case reminiscent of the beginning of the epidemic, when a false rumor spread about the shortage of products such as toilet paper. But according to experts, highly unlikely Major power outages can occur in the country, thanks to its lower dependence on energy and the greater diversity of energy sources it can rely on compared to other countries.

“There is no objective indication that an event with these characteristics could occur in our country,” said a statement issued by Spanish power grid, the group that runs the national electricity grid.