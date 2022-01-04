January 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Space, what awaits us in 2022

Space, what awaits us in 2022

Karen Hines January 4, 2022 2 min read

In 2022 it will start Traffic intensification to the moon. You must record the year At least ten missions directed at our natural satellite. Program launch Artemis 1, the inaugural chapter of a NASA program that aims to bring the first woman and the next man to the surface of Cellini.Not before 2025“Since an agency official recently made it official, Bill Nelson, and more peremptory e Ruthless cost analysis OIG (which, to be precise, cites references that are not precisely identified).

The expedition will also constitute the inaugural flight of space launch system, the US heavy bomber with a very complex development, was delayed several times and more expensive. On the ship Artemis 1 there will be about ten payload, of between it Argomoon mini satelliteMade by a company based in Turin ergotic, Lunar orbiter probe and space weather study. A Japanese lander will attempt to land.

At more or less a bend, Im-1 will depart aboard the Falcon 9, with its lunar lander Intuitive machines and other tools. It will be the first mission to serve the commercial lunar payload, which is its own NASA initiative Pushing people to provide solutions for extraterrestrial exploration. in December Im-2 will bring a probe that will try to do it for the first time Mining On the moon, ice was extracted with small craters in the Antarctic region. As expected, the competition will start to intensify with traffic.

a July In fact, take off Luna 25, the first Russian mission since the 1970s, which will land a new lander. over there Korea will try it in August With a probe that rotates during the summer India You will send Chandrayaan-3, not just to touch the ground, but to explore it with a rover. the The United Arab Emirates October: The robot will travel with the landing craft of the Japanese private company Ispace. On the other hand, the Japan Space Agency is planning to send a lander, the Slim.

See also  NASA announces two space missions to Venus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A scientist leaves NASA and plans to reclaim Mars

January 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

OMICRON VARIANT, what changes the procedure for the third dose of the vaccine »ILMETEO.it

January 3, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

NASA Hires 24 Priests for a Very Special Project: God’s Word on Board

January 3, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

And so the twins enter the story

January 4, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Rain, snow and a sudden drop in temperature. Related Areas 3B Meteo

January 4, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Cash withdrawal, everything changed. Now you can lose a lot of money

January 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pago defends Miriana and plans to denounce some of GF Vip .’s rivals

January 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese