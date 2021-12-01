Space, two new Galileo satellites ready for launch into orbit

https://it.sputniknews.com/20211201/spazio-due-nuovi-satelliti-galileo-pronti-ad-essere-lanciati-in-orbita-14006286.html
These are the 27 and 28 satellites that will be dropped into space from the Kourou base in French Guiana.
Satellites 27 and 28 of the European Galileo navigation system will be launched from the Kourou space station in French Guiana. Both will be dropped into orbit thanks to the Russian Soyuz launcher of the French company Arianespace and will add to the constellation that makes up the European Union's global satellite navigation system, which orbits on three inclined planes at an altitude of 23,000 km. ASI, the Italian Space Agency, a system that allows you to "send radio signals for positioning, navigation and time measurement" with an accuracy of "less than 10 centimeters in positioning". Register in GPS systems for civilian use, with "enormous" capabilities in various sectors, "from energy to transportation, from agriculture to finance," which, as Askanews recalls, "serve more than 2 billion users worldwide." ASI played a leading role in The project. Italy, in fact, as the agency's head of navigation and communications, Alberto Tosi, explained to the same press agency, played an important role "in the development of atomic clocks" and "system engineering" with Thales Alenia Space Italy in particular, Thales Alenia Space was crucial to the development of First-generation satellites and half-satellites of the second generation. On the other hand, Telespazio has developed one of the two system control centers in Abruzzo as well as taking care of integrated logistics, www management and computer security for the system. As a civilian system, ASI experts say, Galileo can develop very quickly and currently has excellent "accuracy" performance compared to its competitors.
Assi played a leading role in the project. Italy, in fact, as the agency’s head of navigation and communications, Alberto Tosi, explained to the same press agency, played an important role “in the development of atomic clocks” and “system engineering” with Thales Alenia Space Italia.
“Italy – recalls Tuozzi – has made the most proposals for innovative applications” through our companies.
In particular, Thales Alenia Space had a decisive role in the development of first-generation satellites and half-satellites of the second generation. On the other hand, Telespazio has developed one of the two system control centers in Abruzzo as well as taking care of integrated logistics, www management and IT security of the system.
As a civilian system, ASI experts say, the Galileo can develop very quickly and currently boasts excellent “accuracy” performance compared to its competitors.
