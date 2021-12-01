https://it.sputniknews.com/20211201/spazio-due-nuovi-satelliti-galileo-pronti-ad-essere-lanciati-in-orbita-14006286.html

Space, two new Galileo satellites ready for launch into orbit

Space, two new Galileo satellites ready for launch into orbit

These are the 27 and 28 satellites that will be dropped into space from the Kourou base in French Guiana.

2021-12-01 T21: 21 + 0100

2021-12-01 T21: 21 + 0100

2021-12-01 T21: 21 + 0100

space

science and technology

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/254/64/2546417_0:455:2997:2141_1920x0_80_0_0_4fbc5fb3c0818f446d223c9be20254e8.jpg

Satellites 27 and 28 of the European Galileo navigation system will be launched from the Kourou space station in French Guiana. Both will be dropped into orbit thanks to the Russian Soyuz launcher of the French company Arianespace and will add to the constellation that makes up the European Union’s global satellite navigation system, which orbits on three inclined planes at an altitude of 23,000 km. ASI, the Italian Space Agency, a system that allows you to “send radio signals for positioning, navigation and time measurement” with an accuracy of “less than 10 centimeters in positioning”. Register in GPS systems for civilian use, with “enormous” capabilities in various sectors, “from energy to transportation, from agriculture to finance,” which, as Askanews recalls, “serve more than 2 billion users worldwide.” ASI played a leading role in The project. Italy, in fact, as the agency’s head of navigation and communications, Alberto Tosi, explained to the same press agency, played an important role “in the development of atomic clocks” and “system engineering” with Thales Alenia Space Italy in particular, Thales Alenia Space was crucial to the development of First-generation satellites and half-satellites of the second generation. On the other hand, Telespazio has developed one of the two system control centers in Abruzzo as well as taking care of integrated logistics, www management and computer security for the system. As a civilian system, ASI experts say, Galileo can develop very quickly and currently has excellent “accuracy” performance compared to its competitors.

2021

Alessandra Benignetti https://www.newsnetnebraska.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Space-two-new-Galileo-satellites-ready-for-launch-into-orbit.jpg

Alessandra Benignetti https://www.newsnetnebraska.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Space-two-new-Galileo-satellites-ready-for-launch-into-orbit.jpg

the news

that it

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/254/64/2546417_142:0:2997:2141_1920x0_80_0_0_0e593a1ea1418f030567a3d552fd6ac4.jpg

Sputnik Italy [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Alessandra Benignetti https://www.newsnetnebraska.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Space-two-new-Galileo-satellites-ready-for-launch-into-orbit.jpg

space, science and technology