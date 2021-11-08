November 8, 2021

Space station, broken toilet. Astronauts invaded by excrement, as they were forced to do so - Libero Quotidiano

Gerald Bax November 8, 2021 2 min read

A problem to be reckoned with on the International Space Station X space. The NASA astronauts You will have to wear diapers Today, November 8, during the return trip, because of a broken toilet in their capsule. Megan McArthur He described the situation as “Suboptimal” but manageable. MacArthur and the three other crew members will spend 20 hours in the capsule, from the time the gates close until landing this morning. “The space flights It’s full Many small challenges“This is just another one we’ll meet and talk about on our mission,” MacArthur said at a press conference from orbit. So we’re not too concerned.

Those responsible for the mission decided Bring home MacArthur and the rest of his crew before the release of the replacements. The launch of the new Space X has been delayed by more than a week due to bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving a crew member. Now that’s another little problem.

The Toilet malfunction It was first observed during private trip From Space X last September, when the tube separated from its glue pouring urine under the floorboards. Space X installed a toilet on the capsule pending takeoff, but then deemed the toilet in orbit unusable. The engineers determined that the capsule had no structural damage from urine and that it was safe for the return trip. So astronauts will have to rely on what NASA describes Absorbent Underwear.

