Space, satellites, drones and 5G to protect cultural heritage

Eye of satellites from space aimed at our artistic wealth

to guarantee – Thanks to space technologies, drones and the fifth generation – Control and preservation of immovable cultural assets For our country, as well as expanding the perimeter of the national tourism sector. These are the goals Vadus, Space to Tree, Amor, and Pomerium projects shown today during “Esa 5G Presentation for L’Art and Esa-Mic MoI Projects” To monitor and preserve immovable cultural heritage. “The four projects are With the support of the Italian Space Agency Within the European Space Agency’s Artes Program and New Technological Prospects for Esa, Asi and Mic presented by the Under-Secretary for Cultural Heritage and Activities, Lucia Borgonzoni, from ESA Communications Director, Elodie Viau, and by the head of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Sacuccia. The interventions were presented and completed by Maria Cristina Valvella, President of the e Amaldi Foundation – ESA’s Business Applications Ambassador in Italy, while Alberto Tozzi of the Italian Space Agency introduced the directors of the leading companies involved in the projects.





The four projects presented today by Esa, Asi, and Mic “Projects to protect and use our heritage, but they are also new business opportunities. As Under-Secretary, I have tried to work towards organizing this knowledge and ensuring that the heritage protection model according to the Italian School can be strengthened and improved,” commented the Under-Secretary for Culture, Lucia Borgonzoni. “It is our duty, as the owners of this great heritage, to develop virtuous models and experiences that can also be adopted and implemented by other countries, “Burgonzoni emphasized”. Italy – noted the undersecretary – has an enormous but fragile heritage and is deeply subject not only to climate change, but also to hydrogeological instability, all coastal erosion and other phenomena affecting our lands. To protect the artistic heritage of our country in the best possible way, We started with a special project for the Colosseum and then worked to increase the funds available for observation Multi-systems, with drones, satellites, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and 5G. The road is long and we will ask the rest of the government to support these activities with additional funds, because the protection of our historical heritage is a central topic of our entire government”

The projects Vadus, Space to Tree, Amor and Pomerium focus on creating advanced monitoring systems for cultural heritage, With the integration of different methodologies and techniques to extract value-added information to support the activities of the administrative body, particularly those related to maintenance planning and management. The risk scenarios faced by the technologies envisioned by the projects in particular predict the stability of soils and buildings, the impact of human activities, the analysis of weeds, the analysis of the concentration of pollutants and their degrading impact in the urban environment. The four projects, approved in May 2020, were selected by tender based on the ESA’s agreement with the Italian Space Agency with Rome Capitale, the University of L’Aquila, the Abruzzo Region, the Municipality of L’Aquila and the municipality. Turin. The environment of the institutions concerned is to promote the possibility of integration between space networks and 5G networks in the various areas of applications and areas of interest expressed by the said Italian institutions. Hence, the promulgation of the Declaration was preceded by the collection of corporate interest requirements and identification of four thematic areas: law enforcement and emergency response. Cultural Heritage; structural health monitoring and risk modeling; Intelligent transportation.

“Spatial tools have been used to protect cultural heritage for a long time, and ASI has been cooperating with the Ministry of Culture for some time either directly or through instruments operated by the European Space Agency.” He took over as president of ASI, Giorgio Sacuccia. “The Artes program has become an important tool for implementing new ideas” and “the programs offered in MIC are an excellent showcase” for space activities applications and “allow the entire supply chain to be shared and Italy has a high efficiency with its industrial chain It consists of large national industries but also new players and small start-up companies,” the ASI President added.

Here are the four programs: The Project

he moved He sees in the field of e-Geos, a company created by Telespazio (80%) and the Italian Space Agency (20%), which has signed a contract with the European Space Agency. This is a project to protect the environmental and cultural heritage of the historic center of Rome thanks to satellites, drones and the 5G network. The project will be implemented by e-Goes with Arakne, Adpm, Emersum, Cistec and Dbw, and aims to implement a cultural heritage monitoring and management system to support normal and extraordinary management activities. The system will be based on the integration of various technologies: satellite, Rpas, on-site IoT monitoring, image recognition and advanced modeling. The communications backbone connecting the various components will benefit from 5G technology, particularly in the higher data transmission capabilities. Geolocation services will be provided by Gnss Systems. The demonstration project will focus on the entire test site for the UNESCO World Heritage Area in Rome.

Vadus Project – Virtual Access and Digitization for Inaccessible Sites It considers the growth and new challenges of cultural tourism and aims to develop and present a new series of applications to enrich the visitor’s experience based on the convergence of augmented reality technologies, virtual reality, 5G services and satellites. The project Led by Next Ingeneria

of systems With Kythera, Enea, “Sapienza University”, Telecom Italia, Archaeological Park Ostia Antica, Archaeological Park Colosseo.

SpaceTo Tree project led by Digimat and in which Cnr Ispx (Ex Ibam) and Cnr Imaa participated It aims to design, implement, test and validate an alert system intended for monitoring public parks, particularly those located within areas of significant historical and cultural sites, as will be seen by the Sentinel 2 and Prisma satellites in this area.

The AMOR project (Advanced Monitoring and Multimedia Services for the Ecosystem of the Cultural Heritage of Rome) led by Nice Coopculture, Registr, Cnr, Esri, Nitel are co-certified. Amor aims to develop sustainable services for the protection and use of cultural heritage located in rich and intense historical centers affected by great human pressure, represented above all by large flows of visitors. Services will also be implemented through integration, through the development of specific interfaces and adapters for downstream services for satellite systems (both Earth observation and positioning) and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) and Gpt (ground penetrating ground penetration) services. ) radar); o 5G communication services. (by Andrea Aquino)