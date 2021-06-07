Space, Jeff Bezos aboard the New Shepard shuttle for the first tourist flight

In one of his Instagram posts, Bezos declared: “Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20, I will be making this flight with my brother.”

The launch will take place from Launch Site One, Texas, 15 days after Bezos left his position as Amazon CEO.

Blue Origin auction places closed the first round of the auction in May, claiming to have received more than 5,200 bids from 136 countries. The process will run until June 10 and will end on June 12 with a live online auction.

Blue Origin is a company created by Bezos and is headquartered in Kent, a suburb of Seattle, where its research and development area is located. In 2009, NASA awarded it $3.7 million with the Commercial Space Agreement (CCDev) program to develop technologies to lay the foundations for future human spaceflight operations. It received an additional $22 million during the second phase of the program.