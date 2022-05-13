May 13, 2022

Space highways | Stable orbits and cosmic paths

May 13, 2022

What if I told you that there are real things in space Highways? Fairly recent research has shown that there are long periods in our solar system (and therefore also beyond) Highways VoidOrbital paths that spacecraft can travel at very high speeds. It’s a bit like the great ocean currents: once you get into the flow, you drift away. Thus, in a short time and without waste, you can reach a distant point. The difference is that it is about floating in outer space.
Highways space or ITN: ways to travel virtually with the engines turned off across the solar system (Wikipedia) – www.curiosauro.it Highways Void: Quick Ways to Reach the Limits of the Solar System Imagine being able to take…Read about Curiosaurus

