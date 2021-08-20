August 20, 2021

Space, disaster after disaster. "In this way it devours millions of worlds and stars" - Libero Quotidiano

Gerald Bax August 20, 2021 2 min read

Photos collected by lovar radio telescope, Low Frequency Array, a network of thousands of antennas distributed across Europe. Thanks to them we can now study the evolution of distant galaxies and, in particular, the role of supermassive black holes in their training. Reports Corriere della Sera To now observe closely the dark side of the universe where Disasters follow each other.

“You see supermassive black holes located in the heart of galaxies kids and determined to Devouring millions of stars. While they reduce entire worlds to crumbs by spiraling toward their accretion disks, they emit massive amounts of matter at the poles, in the form of relativistic jets, that propagate into space for thousands of light-years.”

Hercules is a galaxy 2 billion light-years from Earth. They are like our waves,” but when you use radio waves, they turn out to be much more massive than ours and above all that their central core is occupied by a giant black hole. Milky Way Hiding in his deep heart Sagittarius-A, black hole Heavy 4 million times more than Sole”. It’s a monstrous mass sure, but it pales in comparison to the black hole at the core of Hercules A, which weighs up to 2.5 billion solar masses. The high-resolution images collected by Lofar will allow us to more accurately understand the dynamics of these phenomena that played a fundamental role in the formation of the first galaxies.

