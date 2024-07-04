S&P: Opportunities for investors and sponsors in women’s sports ahead of 2024 Olympics

(Telebursa) – Due to the arrivals Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Tournaments are registered in the United States and Europe. Record audience and revenue growth, Creating huge potential for investors and sponsors. Media rights fees are an increasingly important source of income for companies. Women’s sports leaguesIn women’s basketball in the United States, costs increased tenfold over 13 years in the most recent college hoops deal, and doubled over five years in the previous professional league deal, while in European soccer they quadrupled over five years in the most recent women’s European Championship, implying annual growth rates of 19%, 20% and 38%.

This is what is evident from the report published by Standard & Poor’s Global Which examines how the rapid growth of women’s sports creates investment potential, with a focus on gains in the United States and Europe. The report, “Turning Moments into Movements: The Momentum of Women’s Olympic Sports and the Opportunities for Investors and Sponsors,” is the second in a two-part series on women’s sports being released simultaneously by S&P Global in the countdown to the Paris Games.

High returns – we read in the report – They raise the stakes for teams. Who must sign media agreements, grow live, TV and streaming audiences, maintain new and commercially viable fan bases and secure exclusive broadcast slots.

The report highlights how a A new audience of female sports fans It represents both an opportunity and a challenge for major brand sponsors, with growing interest requiring an evolution in marketing and presentation strategies. The growth of women’s sports is productive Investment opportunities With relatively low base valuations and high growth potential. Implied annual growth rates for a range of U.S. women’s sports team investments over the past two decades range from 13% for the Chicago Sky to the most recent and astonishing 348% for the Las Vegas Ice. Returns will decline in the later stages, but strong growth is expected to continue as more and more women’s teams gain operational independence from their traditional relationships with men’s teams.

Women’s sports are witnessing a Unprecedented growth In terms of the number of spectators, sponsorship and investments, it represents a decisive moment before the Paris 2024 Olympics.” Nicole Serino, Director of Credit Research and Research Insights at S&P Global Ratings and lead author of the report. “This is a critical time for media companies, investors and sports governing bodies to lay the foundations for Sustainable growth of women’s sports And helping female athletes secure their rightful place in the world of sports.”

(Image: © inkdrop/123RF)

