Soyuz, the shuttle docked with the International Space Station

Cristoforetti photographing the Soyuz spacecraft from the space station

“We had a great view of the launch!” Samantha Cristoforetti wrote on Twitter and posted a photo of the Soyuz launch taken by the International Space Station! “I can’t wait to welcome Sergey, Dimitri and Frankie to their new home,” the Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency wrote.

The new crew will have to replace the crew currently on board and consist of seven astronauts; The other four will arrive at the space station on the Crew Dragon shuttle, scheduled for launch on October 3. Russia’s Anna Kekina will fly on the SpaceX shuttle with Americans Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada and Japan’s Koichi Wakata.

While waiting for new colleagues, the next week is expected to be full of appointments: on Sunday 28 it is expected that the current commander of the space station, Oleg Artemyev, will be handed over to Samantha Christofority; Then 30 will be the day of farewell, when Artemyev will leave for Earth with his colleagues Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov.

Meanwhile, ground testing on the SLS launcher encountered some problems. If the weather was initially bad, as storm clouds reached Cape Canaveral, NASA technicians instead had to temporarily interrupt the liquid hydrogen loading due to the leak. According to the first analysis of the US space agency, the cause of the problem was similar to what was discovered on September 3. There was a significant loss, equal to 7% (against the acceptable limit of 4%), which was subsequently reduced to 0.5%. Then the test continued. This is a critical test because the outcome will depend on whether we can move forward toward the next launch attempt of the Artemis 1 mission, on time on September 27.