“Soon with a group of Sicilian entrepreneurs in America”

The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, paid a first courtesy visit to the US Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markle, at the Palazzo d’Orléans, along with Consul General Tracy Robert Pounds in Naples. During this informal meeting held in the room dedicated to Maria Mattarella, new opportunities for cooperation between Sicily and the United States were discussed, with a particular focus on the fields of tourism, culture and innovation.

“We were very pleased to welcome Ambassador Markel to the Palazzo d’Orléans – says the head of the Sicilian region -. Today we had the opportunity to strengthen the bond of friendship between Sicily and the United States, a united and deep relationship based on the common values ​​of freedom, democracy and mutual respect. We discussed many opportunities for cooperation, In this regard, I received an invitation to go to the United States to further promote our exports and create innovative forms of cooperation. Sicily, thanks to the new direct flight connections, is very close to the States. We are ready to explore new initiatives that can deliver more benefits, especially to our youth who deserve a future full of opportunities.”