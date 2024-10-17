Thursday, October 17, 2024
Search
Top News

“Soon with a group of Sicilian entrepreneurs in America”

By: Noah French

Date:

The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, paid a first courtesy visit to the US Ambassador to Italy, Jack Markle, at the Palazzo d’Orléans, along with Consul General Tracy Robert Pounds in Naples. During this informal meeting held in the room dedicated to Maria Mattarella, new opportunities for cooperation between Sicily and the United States were discussed, with a particular focus on the fields of tourism, culture and innovation.

“We were very pleased to welcome Ambassador Markel to the Palazzo d’Orléans – says the head of the Sicilian region -. Today we had the opportunity to strengthen the bond of friendship between Sicily and the United States, a united and deep relationship based on the common values ​​of freedom, democracy and mutual respect. We discussed many opportunities for cooperation, In this regard, I received an invitation to go to the United States to further promote our exports and create innovative forms of cooperation. Sicily, thanks to the new direct flight connections, is very close to the States. We are ready to explore new initiatives that can deliver more benefits, especially to our youth who deserve a future full of opportunities.”

See also  Covid, variant AY 4.2 identified in the United States: only a very few cases so far
Previous article
It will not be free for these cars in 2025

Popular

More like this

It will not be free for these cars in 2025

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
The automobile sector is still suffering and that is...

One Direction is (almost) silent

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -

Why were health sector workers angry at the budget law?

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
One of the most discussed topics in the budget...

Inter and Zielinski injured: recovery times

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

It will not be free for these cars in 2025

Economy 0
The automobile sector is still suffering and that is...

One Direction is (almost) silent

Entertainment 0

Why were health sector workers angry at the budget law?

Science 0
One of the most discussed topics in the budget...

Popular News

It will not be free for these cars in 2025

Economy 0
The automobile sector is still suffering and that is...

One Direction is (almost) silent

Entertainment 0

Why were health sector workers angry at the budget law?

Science 0
One of the most discussed topics in the budget...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska