Soon, Whatsapp will become unrecognizable, and a secret menu will arrive that changes everything: here’s how to use it

By: Gerald Bax

Say goodbye to WhatsApp as you always knew it: soon everything will change and become unrecognizable! But will we still be able to use it?

Even 20 years ago we did not even know what it was: today our life is unthinkable without it! Even more than Facebook and Instagram, our lives are dominated by WhatsApp, the instant messaging service we all use daily for business and personal communications.

WhatsApp’s success lies in its simplicity and immediacy. Moreover, since the invention of “blue snacks,” we always know whether the recipient has read our message or not. The icing on the cake is that you can hold fairly long group business meetings on WhatsApp.

All for free. but The famous chat is about to change its face: it will never be the same as before. Soon, WhatsApp will become unrecognizable and a bit more complicated. On the one hand, we are happy to always have new functions available, and on the other hand, the danger is to miss the key to WhatsApp’s success, which lies precisely in its simplicity.

WhatsApp: This is what will happen soon

Most of us now use Whatsapp daily not only to communicate with our partners, friends or family but also for work related reasons. In fact, on WhatsApp it has long been possible to create group chats or hold online meetings. However, there’s a new function that’s about to change our favorite chat forever: nothing will ever be the same again!

WhatsApp is renewed thanks to the new update to the iOS system Already available on the App Store. What will change? In practice, it will be possible to choose a specific theme for each chat, and based on the chosen theme, you will be able to decide what color will color your chat. Want to talk about work? There will be color. Do you want to talk about free time? other color.

Perhaps nothing shocking but an additional step towards personalizing this communication tool that is still too generic for many. With this new feature, WhatsApp users will have access to 22 distinct themes and 20 colors to choose from for their chats.

You will be able to choose the default chat theme Which will be applied to all chats or You can choose different themes and colors for each conversation This makes it easier to distinguish between personal chats, work chats, and group chats. WhatsApp will automatically set the wallpaper based on the color of the selected message.

But it’s not over yet: actually users They will be able to choose different themes and colors even for conversations on the same topic based on their mood Or their personal tastes. This means that even if two conversations share the same topic, they can appear differently with different backgrounds. We are also working on another update to help people become famous on WhatsApp.

