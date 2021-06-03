“Soon a coup” – Libero Quotidiano

not yet given up, Donald Trump. In fact, the ex-President of the United States is back to make his voice heard even though he was kicked out of various social networks and his blog closed. The rumors have been relaunched before The New York Timesfrom the signature Maggie HabermannAccording to the billionaire, he “told a number of people that he was in contact with him that he expected to have him back as president by August.”

Kind of a conspiracy theory that according to right Now It will mobilize the heart of his loyalists still in the field: the prospects for reintegration, in fact, do not exist in reality.

And again, last Saturday, May 29, the Trumpists gathered in Dallas, at the Omni Hotel, for a meeting titled For God and the Country Saturday National News Report. Lawyer Sydney Powellprotagonist with Rudy Giuliani In the legal battle to try to overturn the election result in which Joe Biden claimed, he said Trump “could simply bring back the president.”

but this is not all. talking Michael Flynn, a former National Security Adviser, who added that “one might think that a coup Similar to Myanmar’s words.” She then hurriedly denied the words, but they stayed there.

and again from Mara–Lago, Trump residence, spawns high tension: The 74-year-old businessman fears the movements of Cyrus Vance, the chief Manhattan attorney general who has been investigating Trump for nearly three years. On May 25, Vance called A grand jury, to examine potential criminal charges against leaders of the Trump Organization. Roger Stone“Within two weeks, Donald Trump could be indicted for tax fraud or financial fraud on false and trumped-up charges,” Trump’s historical adviser asserted, on Sunday, May 30, in an interview with the far-right Infowars website. In short, Trump feels targeted.