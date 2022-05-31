Sony OLED A90K TV from 42 and 48 inches also in Italy, features and prices – Nerd4.life

The Sony OLED TV A90Kespecially discounts from 42 and 48 inchesthey arrive in Italy and already have Features and prices Officially, which we report on because these products can be especially interesting to gamers.

These are OLED WRGB 4K 100/120Hz panels, equipped with HDR10 HLG and Dolby Vision, as well as support for Dolby Atmos and Sony Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that propagates sounds through vibrations.

Since they are not overly large cuts, both models are specially supervised by Game enthusiastsconsidering that 42 inches in particular could be used as a computer monitor and console in a “studio” location, although it’s still quite large.

However, it must be taken into account that these TVs are high-end even within the Sony series, so the prices are not very cheap, at least the initial official prices, except for the obvious discounts that will come later: 1899 EUR for the XR-42A90K (42 inches) and € 1999 for the XR-48A90K (48 inches). Quite expensive but normal for full Master Series TVs.

TV features include:

Ultra HD WRGB OLED panels

Cognitive Processor XR

XR OLED Contrast Pro and Triluminos Pro

Acoustic Surface Audio +

BRAVIA kernel with calibration mode

Audio Center Sync

HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Two HDMI 2.1 inputs at 48Gbps, compatible with Ultra HD at 120Hz, eARC, ALLM and VRR

Google TV

broadcast

Auto HDR tone and auto genre picture mode with PS5

Both models are listed on Sony’s official website as “on sale soon” but there isn’t a single model yet. Date He sets a date for his arrival in Italy, which should happen soon anyway.