May 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sony OLED A90K TV from 42 and 48 inches also in Italy, features and prices - Nerd4.life

Sony OLED A90K TV from 42 and 48 inches also in Italy, features and prices – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 31, 2022 2 min read

The Sony OLED TV A90Kespecially discounts from 42 and 48 inchesthey arrive in Italy and already have Features and prices Officially, which we report on because these products can be especially interesting to gamers.

These are OLED WRGB 4K 100/120Hz panels, equipped with HDR10 HLG and Dolby Vision, as well as support for Dolby Atmos and Sony Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that propagates sounds through vibrations.

Since they are not overly large cuts, both models are specially supervised by Game enthusiastsconsidering that 42 inches in particular could be used as a computer monitor and console in a “studio” location, although it’s still quite large.

However, it must be taken into account that these TVs are high-end even within the Sony series, so the prices are not very cheap, at least the initial official prices, except for the obvious discounts that will come later: 1899 EUR for the XR-42A90K (42 inches) and € 1999 for the XR-48A90K (48 inches). Quite expensive but normal for full Master Series TVs.

TV features include:

  • Ultra HD WRGB OLED panels
  • Cognitive Processor XR
  • XR OLED Contrast Pro and Triluminos Pro
  • Acoustic Surface Audio +
  • BRAVIA kernel with calibration mode
  • Audio Center Sync
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • Two HDMI 2.1 inputs at 48Gbps, compatible with Ultra HD at 120Hz, eARC, ALLM and VRR
  • Google TV
  • broadcast
  • Auto HDR tone and auto genre picture mode with PS5

Both models are listed on Sony’s official website as “on sale soon” but there isn’t a single model yet. Date He sets a date for his arrival in Italy, which should happen soon anyway.

See also  400 people working in the RPG of Larian Studios - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This is why these leaks are unreliable – Nerd4.life

May 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The moon steals water, and it stole the earth for billions of years – space and astronomy

May 30, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

This is why the PS4 and Xbox One releases have been canceled – Nerd4.life

May 30, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

10 Internship in Corso Como? “Small money and a lot of humiliation”, the story of a coach after accusations against young people by entrepreneurial Fasti

May 31, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

How to access, edit and send

May 31, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

AEW: The atmosphere is still very tense between MJF and Tony Khan

May 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Beware of swelling and pain in the feet and ankles because according to experts it can be a symptom of this problem which should not be underestimated.

May 31, 2022 Karen Hines