Sony has reduced its investment in PlayStation VR2: only two games are in development, due to an indiscretion

Obviously there are no official communications on the subject, but an article from Android Central, which relays information from anonymous “inside sources”, claims that Sony has severely reduced its investments in PlayStation VR 2 And they exist now Only two games are in development Everything inside PlayStation Studios.

It’s hard to say how credible these rumors are, but it’s also true that the case for PlayStation VR2 is pretty clear to everyone: the expensive PS5 peripheral, which was launched to great fanfare in February 2023 and equipped with significantly advanced technology, was launched in February 2023. About it a little already within a few months by Sony.

The site reports that sources close to Android Central have revealed that Sony is making significant cuts to investments in its virtual reality division, after also stating that at the moment there are already… Few chances To develop virtual reality games at Sony, this seems to be the case in the future as well.