Sony has explained why LEGO Horizon Adventures isn’t coming to Xbox, but the reason is curious.

As mentioned earlier, the release on Nintendo Switch is dictated by the desire to “ Reach a wider audience including people closest to families and younger users, Windeler said.

We remind you that the game in question will also be released on PC and nintendo switch That is, all major platforms except Xbox, so the situation is somewhat strange. As for the desire to release it on a Nintendo console, which is a somewhat unprecedented situation for a first-party title from PlayStation Studios, this has a somewhat rational motivation.

In a recent interview with GameFile’s Stephen Totilo, James Windler, Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games The reason was also mentioned. LEGO Horizon Adventures won’t be coming to Xbox But the The explanation seems somewhat strange. Since it seems to be due to a desire to “push the PS5 hardware to its limits.”

Okay, Nintendo Switch and PC, but would Xbox have set too many limits?

The Nintendo Switch version clearly doesn’t hold up to its potential. PS5 hardware utilization limit Like Xbox, according to Guerrilla Games’ narrative director.

“Right now, we’re very focused on pushing the hardware to the limits and making this game absolutely amazing on that hardware,” the developer explained when talking about PS5, but in direct response to a question about why the game wasn’t planned for Xbox.

“And you know we didn’t do that. There is nothing to announce on Xbox. “Right now,” Windeler added, further clarifying the concept. While the idea of ​​maximizing hardware often makes sense when it comes to single-platform exclusives, in this case it’s a multi-platform that doesn’t offer itself on a specific console.

So the thesis that Guerrilla Games proposes is that developing LEGO Horizon Adventures also on Xbox would have put limitations on the full exploitation of the hardware on PS5, a problem that obviously does not arise by also releasing the game on PC and Nintendo Switch, according to James Wendler.

Although this reconstruction may seem like an oversimplification, Windeler seems to have essentially reiterated the concept by suggesting that the game Unexpected on PS4 for the same reasons. So it doesn’t show up on Xbox.