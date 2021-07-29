Sony Complete Guide and Technical Requirements – Nerd4.life

Sony Posted complete guide it’s a How to install M.2 SSD it’s a PS5, is currently reserved only for users with the beta firmware but is also valid when all console owners have access to this feature.

The Japanese company has announced that the PS5 will support SSD expansion from this summer with a firmware update, and that’s exactly what’s going on. We translate the guide below, currently available in English only on the official Playstation website.

What is an M.2 SSD drive?

M.2 SSDs are high-speed hard drives that PS5 beta users can install to increase console storage. We recommend that you verify that you have received a trial invitation before purchasing a new M.2 SSD.

Why add an M.2 SSD to your PS5?

Once installed on the PS5, the storage provided by the M.2 SSD can be used to download, copy, and play PS5 and PS4 games, as well as other applications. This allows you to increase the available space on the console. You can also freely move games between PS5 storage, an external USB drive, and the added M.2 SSD.

What M.2 SSDs can be used with PS5?

It is important to use a compatible M.2 SSD to expand PS5 storage space. Make sure you have an M.2 SSD that meets the following requirements. Since the feature is experimental, the final specifications may change before the official system software is released.

PS5 M.2 SSD Requirements