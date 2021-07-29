Sony Complete Guide and Technical Requirements – Nerd4.life

Sony Posted complete guide it’s a How to install M.2 SSD it’s a PS5, is currently reserved only for users with the beta firmware but is also valid when all console owners have access to this feature.
The Japanese company has announced that the PS5 will support SSD expansion from this summer with a firmware update, and that’s exactly what’s going on. We translate the guide below, currently available in English only on the official Playstation website.
What is an M.2 SSD drive?
M.2 SSDs are high-speed hard drives that PS5 beta users can install to increase console storage. We recommend that you verify that you have received a trial invitation before purchasing a new M.2 SSD.
Why add an M.2 SSD to your PS5?
Once installed on the PS5, the storage provided by the M.2 SSD can be used to download, copy, and play PS5 and PS4 games, as well as other applications. This allows you to increase the available space on the console. You can also freely move games between PS5 storage, an external USB drive, and the added M.2 SSD.
What M.2 SSDs can be used with PS5?
It is important to use a compatible M.2 SSD to expand PS5 storage space. Make sure you have an M.2 SSD that meets the following requirements. Since the feature is experimental, the final specifications may change before the official system software is released.
PS5 M.2 SSD Requirements
- user interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD
- Eligibility: 250 GB – 4 TB
- dissipation: Using an M.2 SSD on the PS5 requires a heat dissipation system such as a heatsink. You can connect one of them to an M.2 SSD yourself, in either a single or binary format. There are also M.2 SSDs that natively contain these dissipation systems.
- Sequential reading speed: 5.500 MB / very superior.
- unit width: 22mm (total frame must be less than 25mm).
- form factor: M 2 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 H 22110.
- Plug: Socket 3 (M key)
- Overall dimensions including heatsink: Less than 110 x 25 x 11.24 mm.
- Length: 30, 42, 60, 80 or 110 mm.
How to install M.2 SSD on PS5
Before getting started, you’ll need a well-lit room, a Phillips screwdriver, and a small flashlight (optional). Remember that this feature is currently only available to beta users. Before proceeding to install or remove the M.2 SSD, touch a metal object to remove any static charge from your body.
If you exit the beta program and restore the firmware to the latest official version, you will need to remove the M.2 SSD drive first. If you don’t, your system may crash and you may need to reinstall the beta software to fix the problem.
If this is your first time using an M.2 SSD on PS5, you will need to format it after installation. When formatted, any data on the drive will be erased and cannot be restored, so be careful. Do not turn off the console while saving data or formatting an M.2 SSD drive. Do not use an M.2 SSD without a cooling system.
- Go to Settings > System > System Software > About Console to verify that you have installed the trial version.
- Press and hold the power button for three seconds to turn off the PS5, then remove all cables and devices from the console. Wait for the PS5 to cool down.
- Place the console on a soft cloth placed on a flat surface and remove the base.
- Position the console with the base slot in front of you, the PS logo on the underside, and the power button to your left.
- Place your palms near the top corners and grab the ends of the cap. Gently push the cover up and toward you, you should hear a click.
- Once the cover is removed, you will find a plate covering the expansion hole: unscrew and remove the screw.
- Inside you will find a screw with a washer: remove it and put it in another slot depending on the length of the SSD.
- Grasp the tip of your M.2 SSD, align the expansion connector slot and begin to insert it all the way diagonally.
- Lower the M.2 SSD drive into the slot and secure it with the screws.
- Reinstall the panel to cover the hole and secure it with screws.
- Reassemble the cover by positioning it slightly (about 2 cm) away from the top end and sliding it to reattach it. You will hear a click when it is fixed.
- Reconnect the cables and the base and turn on the console. Once the PS5 is turned on, a guide to format the drive will appear: Follow the onscreen instructions to perform the process.
