Sony cancels one of the console’s exclusive functions, after only two years – Nerd4.life

Through the official website Play StationSony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has decided to cancel one of the PS5 EXCLUSIVE FEATURESintroduced in the console version: Let’s talk about Thanks and appreciationwhich will not be available from fall 2022.

The PlayStation Support Site He writes: “In the fall of 2022, the Credits feature will no longer be supported on PlayStation 5, as it has not produced the expected level of usage. So we are shifting our focus. We encourage the community to continue sending positive messages to each other.”

The Credits feature allowed users to send some type of note to other players in some multiplayer games. PS5 Acknowledgments are of the genre: “Helpful”, “Cozy”, “Happy Sportsman” and “Leader”. It’s a way to connect with other players, not our friends list, and make online gaming more positive. It’s clear, however, that the feature hasn’t been used enough.



PS5 Awards Dedicated Screen

Tell us, are you sorry for this removal? Or don’t you even remember it was available on PS5?

Sony recently stated that the degree of interaction with the PlayStation has decreased, but it has already prepared a solution to increase the use of the console.