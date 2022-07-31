July 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sony cancels one of the console's exclusive functions, after only two years - Nerd4.life

Sony cancels one of the console’s exclusive functions, after only two years – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 31, 2022 1 min read

Through the official website Play StationSony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has decided to cancel one of the PS5 EXCLUSIVE FEATURESintroduced in the console version: Let’s talk about Thanks and appreciationwhich will not be available from fall 2022.

The PlayStation Support Site He writes: “In the fall of 2022, the Credits feature will no longer be supported on PlayStation 5, as it has not produced the expected level of usage. So we are shifting our focus. We encourage the community to continue sending positive messages to each other.”

The Credits feature allowed users to send some type of note to other players in some multiplayer games. PS5 Acknowledgments are of the genre: “Helpful”, “Cozy”, “Happy Sportsman” and “Leader”. It’s a way to connect with other players, not our friends list, and make online gaming more positive. It’s clear, however, that the feature hasn’t been used enough.


PS5 Awards Dedicated Screen

Tell us, are you sorry for this removal? Or don’t you even remember it was available on PS5?

Sony recently stated that the degree of interaction with the PlayStation has decreased, but it has already prepared a solution to increase the use of the console.

See also  From 20 thousand Figliuolo vials, the hub closes in Moncalieri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Hot Wheels, ray tracing is announced in a trailer, but it is absent in the gameplay – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Here’s how to play Dr. Disrespect with NFT – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

GeForce RTX 4080 and 4070, new rumors: These grades make you fly

July 30, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

We reveal the terrible prophecy of the virologist Pregliasco, details »ILMETEO.it

July 31, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Bolts towards Nice 15 million in Empoli – football

July 31, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Sony cancels one of the console’s exclusive functions, after only two years – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
4 min read

The ways Germany is trying to use less gas

July 31, 2022 Samson Paul