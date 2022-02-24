Sony asks for PlayStation gender discrimination lawsuit to be dismissed – Nerd4.life

Sony asks Withholding a potential lawsuit Associated with internal gender discrimination a Play Station.

Last November, the former PlayStation IT security analyst – Emma Magoo Alleged Sony violated labor laws by paying female employees lower wages for similar or identical jobs. Moreover, she claimed that women are denied promotions.

Sony He categorically denied the allegations and demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed. Sony says: “Despite the far-reaching scope of its lawsuit, [Majo] He fails to state facts that support his individual claims or those of the women he seeks to represent. It fails to identify a single policy, practice, or procedure for the SIE that allegedly constitutes a basis for intentional discrimination or has had a discriminatory effect on women.”

Magu does little specific examplesHiring a manager who ignores requests from female employees but responds to similar requests from male employees. Mago said she made a statement about the company’s alleged gender bias last year, and was soon told she was fired.

We just have to wait for the court’s decision.