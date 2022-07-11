Sonia Bruganelli, "economic" problems? No, you have a private plane...

Sonia Bruganelli loves to provoke, and this is now known. The wife of Paulo Bonolis, ready to return as a columnist in Big Brother Vip 7, is riding the wave of the past few days, during which many scheduled flights have been canceled, causing great inconvenience to passengers. But you have a private plane…

Here comes another one excitement From Sonia Bruganelli directly through his profile Instagram. These days when many VIPs have left for holidays, a big problem has arisen: many delays and cancellations Scheduled flights Forcing passengers to adopt alternative solutions, without avoiding harassment and explosions even on social networks.

However, problems with scheduled flights do not seem to affect them closely. As everyone knows, also given the controversies that broke out when she was known, Sonia Bruganelli And the Paulo Bonolis to benefit from private plane for their trips. Regardless of criticism, the broganelli He wanted to confirm, especially at this moment, that his plane was perfect…

Sonia Bruganelli takes the private plane

there wife From Paulo Bonolis, Ready to come back to Canale 5 too Official columnist From the next version of Big Brother VIP, He posted a picture of him in his car private plane And I wanted to respond to all those who had problems with scheduled flights in this period, assuring that she was lucky:

I swear sooner or later I’ll stop… but I’m better now Pay me a private plane Instead of waiting for hours at the airport, risking my flight being canceled, losing baggage possibly arriving in Toronto, recovering from the virus and making a fuss as I insult all low-cost airlines by asking followers to repost!

This time, though Sonia Bruganelli He noted that there is plenty of space in the comments for criticism or complaints, not many of which have arrived criticism instead of. Several followers responded saying that if a person had the ability to afford it, they could do so safely. However, someone tried to say: “For me you can do whatever you want with your money, but why boast? “.

new controversy It seems to be opening up…