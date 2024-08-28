Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Sonia Bruganelli and Angelo Madonia, the couple stroll through the Roman shopping streets before Dancing with the Stars

Sonia Bruganelli H Angelo Madonia They’re no longer hiding. The couple after celebrating the dancer’s 40th birthday together Dancing with the stars In Sicily, back to Rome. A boat party with friends, then back to the daily life of training in view of the new edition of Ballando, where Bruganelli will compete for the first time. In the meantime, a few more moments of relaxation among the magical streets of Rome.






Sonia and Angelo, Very Luxury Shopping


Sonia Bruganelli and Angelo Madonia were photographed by Chi photographers in Piazza San Lorenzo in Lucina, in central Rome, where the ex-wife of producer Paolo Bonolis and the dancer from Dancing with the Stars went for some extra luxury shopping.


The photos revealed by Che show the increasingly conniving couple leaving a Luis Vuitton store with oversized bags.

The store assistant also comes to help them and puts the bags in the trunk of the car. “The bags and handbags – the report says – are expensive luxury accessories purchased in the store where Bruganelli is said to be a regular (the dress bought from the well-known brand as a birthday gift for Giulia Salemi was from the well-known brand) ). Bruganelli and Madonia then return home together.



