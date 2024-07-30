Some Xbox One consoles are no longer able to update the firmware and this results in some functions and games being blocked.

It must be emphasized that we are talking specifically about Launch Form the larger one is no longer for sale. Xbox One S models, the 2016 version, do not suffer from this problem.

The relationship arises from a few Reports on NeoGAF Forum Some players have reported difficulty downloading updates for older Xbox One consoles.

According to a new report, some consoles Xbox One (Launch Model) Failed to download firmware updates According to Digital Foundry, console models released in 2013 fail to download the latest firmware update if they haven’t been updated in a while.

What we know about the Xbox One issue

After further investigation, the Digital Foundry team discovered that Xbox One controllers contain a file Outdated firmware version They may no longer be able to update. Specifically, the team tried to update three different Xbox One consoles: two that showed the 2017 dashboard and one that showed the 2018 dashboard. All three failed to update to the latest firmware: it should be noted that this was impossible either by downloading directly or via USB update.

Xbox One S has no issues with updates

Remember that Xbox consoles can only work online if they have the latest firmware, which means Xbox Live is currently unavailable. They can’t even make digital purchases that require online payment. In short, this is a big problem.

Furthermore, if you decide to Reset controllers to factory settingsIn practice, it is permanently blocked because it can no longer be updated. Only if you have updated your console over the years by regularly switching from one update to another, is it possible to download the latest update.

Secondo Digital Factory, Microsoft will be able to fix the problem.But this situation makes us wonder what will happen in the future with legacy platforms: even if publishers decide to keep dedicated stores active for generations and generations, some users may still be banned due to problems of this kind.

Continuing on the topic, let’s remember that Microsoft has closed the Xbox 360 digital store, and some games will be lost forever.