May 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Some PS1 games now run at 60Hz thanks to the patch, but the result leaves something to be desired - Nerd4.life

Some PS1 games now run at 60Hz thanks to the patch, but the result leaves something to be desired – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 28, 2022 1 min read

Sony PlayStation released some revision for some PS1 Classics Included in PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe subscription for PS5 and PS4 with the aim of artificially increasing the frequency of some games in PAL format 50 to 60 Hz. However, it seems that the result is not the most satisfactory, since the upgrade especially causes annoying visual chores.

As indicated by a tweet from Windy Corner TV, the patch published by Sony upgrades the refresh rate of some PS1 games in PAL format, bringing the refresh rate up to 60Hz with the technology “merge frames”.

If, on the one hand, this solution improves the fluidity of the frame rate, on the other hand, it brings with it some significant drawbacks. As we can see in the screenshots below, this technique actually causes a Shadows Effect Especially striking and disturbing.

Just today, Digital Foundry released a new video analysis, in which tech-savvy editors say they’re not entirely satisfied with classic PS1, PSP, and PS2 emulation on PS5 and PS4. Perhaps this patch would not be the best solution, but it is not excluded that Sony will not release other updates in the future with the aim of improving the emulation of classic PlayStation consoles.

See also  Nintendo Switch, better configure it before Christmas arrives, Nintendo recommends itself - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

PS5 Backward Compatibility From PS1, PS2, PSP Not Satisfying Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

May 28, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Xbox, acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be completed this year for Nick Baker – Nerd4.life

May 27, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

PS Plus loved by gamers, Sony reveals the results of a survey about the service – Nerd4.life

May 27, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

June 2 Bridge, Forecast Really Changed, Confirmation Comes Today, Let’s See What Happens “ILMETEO.it

May 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Foamy coffee cream even without cream thanks to the clever recipe of 3 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The night sky is polluted by ‘photobomber’ moons – space and astronomy

May 28, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Only Juventus and Atletico Madrid say no to buying Di Maria”

May 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt