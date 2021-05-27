Some practical advice to go on vacation right away even on this unspoilt and paradise island with a crystal clear sea

Those who have had the opportunity to travel and go on vacation so far, this is one of the most popular and popular tourist destinations for its natural beauty and beautiful beaches.

A land of myths and legends, Crete is one of the most important Greek islands for its size and historical and cultural heritage that fascinates generations.

Unique landscapes and atmospheres in the world can be enjoyed immediately with some practical advice, to go on vacation on an unspoilt paradise island with a pristine sea.

How to organize an unforgettable vacation on the Greek island famous for myths and legends

History, relaxation and good food are the keywords to enjoying an excellent beach vacation. Additionally, you can find excellent rates for accommodation, travel and travel.

Summer tourism starts in spring and ends in autumn due to the very favorable climate. This allows tourists to make the most of their holidays even from May to October.

Capital HeraklionIt overlooks the sea and is an excellent starting point for organizing an itinerary to visit the island at its finest. Here is the airport where you can land by taking advantage of the real prices very cheap Especially in the low season. It is possible to rent a car to get around without problems.

From here you can access Knossos Palace And the Heraklion Archaeological Museum They are two destinations that should not be missed.

The western part is very touristy and well equipped. In the southern and eastern part, you can find small villages with daily facts and many beautiful free beaches with clear sea.

The most famous beaches for the Clear Sea, for tapas on the beach and nightclubs are those in Financially Based on Hersonissos.

There are still many beaches to visit and to relax we find Pink Beach Ilafonisi e Palos In the western part of the island. In addition to these there is also a beach or, Also called Palm Beach as it is submerged in one of the largest palm forests in Europe. or Breville BeachIt is a lake surrounded by palm trees with green colored water.

During this itinerary, you can add a visit to one of the most important monasteries on the island such as Arkady Monastery. This monastery narrates and keeps many testimonies about the siege of the Ottoman army. This place became a refuge for many rebels who opposed Turkish rule.

These are just some of the places you can visit and see, so if you have more time you can enjoy the scenery, sunsets and maybe a swim in the unforgettable paradise beaches.