SOME OF THE AREAS IN THE TOURIST ATTRACTIONS CLOUDS AND HAIL, HERE’S ANY OF THEM





With great effort, the African anticyclone tends to sidestep, leaving room for increasingly unstable and less heated currents coming from the northeastern sectors. This clean air is already circling over the peninsula, resulting in many rains and thunderstorms, especially in the central and southern regions. It’s not really surprising We record cases of extreme annoyance Due to sudden storms, isolated but very violent phenomena.

In the rest of the week, the situation tends to deteriorate further due to the arrival of cooler air masses from the Balkans, which will also lead to Separate drop in temperature across the shoe.

The constant flow of fresh, dry, unstable air at high altitudes will not go unnoticed: other severe thunderstorms may affect the interior of the Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and Campania. More isolated phenomena in Apulia, Molise, Abruzzo, Lazio, Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria.

Between Friday and SundayMoreover, we will reach the peak of instability: A Drops Fresh You will reach first in the north, where it will bring brisk rains and thunderstorms, and then also the center and south, where it will bring the strongest and most persistent phenomena.

as it seems from Total precipitation Until the end of the week we are expected to see large-scale accumulations over the middle, low and southern Adriatic regions, with peaks higher than 90-100 mm (in dark red). It can be the most affected areas Apulia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily. However, the rain is well present Campania, Molise, Abruzzo. In short, it can be a fair passage of rain which is certainly vital to the soil, mountains and reservoirs of central southern Italy.

North will remain a bit on the sidelines except for Friday, which will be the most turbulent of the week.