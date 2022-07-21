Solar storm on Earth. “It could leave the world without the internet and cause blackouts and interference”

On the Earth Arrived a few hours ago solar storm. The alert is already on the 19th of July but is also scheduled for the 20th and 21st: these days there may be many inconveniences at the level of Telecommunications (with overlap and opacity) and grid Internet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 3-day forecast reported a moderate risk of R1-R2 darkening of 45%. But what is the cause of the solar storm? In this case, the coronal mass ejection, in English CME, last July 15, prompting astronomers to monitor solar activity in recent days.

in the definition NASA, the CME is like “huge bubbles of radiation and particles from the Sun that explode in space at very high speed when the lines of the Sun’s magnetic field suddenly reorganize themselves.” The emitted radiation and particles can interfere with both the communication network and lead to the appearance of the aurora borealis (which will be visible at higher latitudes).

Solar storm in progress, GPS radio communications alert (and what we’ll see in the sky)

Solar storm: what is it?

A solar storm, NASA predicts, could cut off signals on Earth, causing problems in Communications. This effect will be formed by a “snake filament” that comes from the Sun itself and causes sunspots on the solar disk directed toward the atmosphere. According to scientists, the radio outage has been reported since July 15 due to a strong solar flare that shot radiation in our direction, hit the GPS and caused blackouts around the world.

Solar storms occur when there are explosions of electromagnetic energy on the surface of the sun. These events can also affect our planet, causing wonderful northern lights, but also problems with radio communications on some frequencies and GPS.