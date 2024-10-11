Friday, October 11, 2024
Search
Science

Solar energy in space, the Zeus project aims to double its efficiency

By: Karen Hines

Date:

metweb

“European project”Zeus”, coordinated by Lund University in Sweden, aims to revolutionize the collection and transmission of informationsolar energy in space. The project, funded with approximately 4 million euros, will focus on developing nanowire solar cells, an innovative technology that is highly resistant to space radiation. The nanowires, which are a thousand times thinner than a human hair, have a high ability to absorb sunlight, while reducing damage caused by radiation.

According to Enrique Barrigon, a professor at the University of Malaga and co-researcher, current nanowire solar cells have an efficiency of 15%, but Zeus aims to increase this to 47% using triple junction cells and new semiconductors. Another goal of the project is to transfer these cells onto lightweight and flexible substrates, making them ideal for creating large deployable photovoltaic panels. Zeus also promotes sustainability, focusing on decarbonisation and efficient use of raw materials. In addition to potential environmental benefits, this technology could increase the power available for communications satellites and other space applications.

Continue reading on MeteoWeb

See also  If we spot an asteroid heading to Earth, it will destroy it
Previous article
Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

Popular

More like this

Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -
After the clear victory achieved by Germany yesterday over...

Gasoline pump, a new obligation is activated: it is forbidden to exceed 60 liters of fuel

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
A new obligation at gas stations: you can no...

Trumpism has already won

Samson Paul Samson Paul -
“The Economist” declares that this is why ...

Middle East. Governo israeliano diviso sulla risposta all’attacco missilistico dell’Iran – Mondo

Noah French Noah French -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

Sport 0
After the clear victory achieved by Germany yesterday over...

Gasoline pump, a new obligation is activated: it is forbidden to exceed 60 liters of fuel

Tech 0
A new obligation at gas stations: you can no...

Trumpism has already won

World 0
“The Economist” declares that this is why ...

Popular News

Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

Sport 0
After the clear victory achieved by Germany yesterday over...

Gasoline pump, a new obligation is activated: it is forbidden to exceed 60 liters of fuel

Tech 0
A new obligation at gas stations: you can no...

Trumpism has already won

World 0
“The Economist” declares that this is why ...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska