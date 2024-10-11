Solar energy in space, the Zeus project aims to double its efficiency

metweb

“European project”Zeus”, coordinated by Lund University in Sweden, aims to revolutionize the collection and transmission of informationsolar energy in space. The project, funded with approximately 4 million euros, will focus on developing nanowire solar cells, an innovative technology that is highly resistant to space radiation. The nanowires, which are a thousand times thinner than a human hair, have a high ability to absorb sunlight, while reducing damage caused by radiation.

According to Enrique Barrigon, a professor at the University of Malaga and co-researcher, current nanowire solar cells have an efficiency of 15%, but Zeus aims to increase this to 47% using triple junction cells and new semiconductors. Another goal of the project is to transfer these cells onto lightweight and flexible substrates, making them ideal for creating large deployable photovoltaic panels. Zeus also promotes sustainability, focusing on decarbonisation and efficient use of raw materials. In addition to potential environmental benefits, this technology could increase the power available for communications satellites and other space applications.