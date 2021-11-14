Socialist Club: Trump and Johnson victories are bad signs for the world. We need competent politicians.”

At Liverpool, the Reds, they definitely have a preference for coaches from socialist backgrounds. It was the great Bill Shankly, and so was Jurgen Klopp. Which he demonstrated even more by expressing his judgment on political leaders…

At Liverpool, the Reds, they definitely have a preference for coaches from socialist backgrounds. It was the great Bill Shankly who created the Liverpool legend and passed on a number of values ​​that are still part of the club’s DNA. So is Jurgen Klopp, the man who came from the Black Forest to bring the Reds back into leadership in both England and Europe. The German has always made it clear that his heart, politically, is on the left. This was confirmed at length by post The Midpoint Podcast, where he expressed his judgment on the political leaders of today’s world and on the lack of merit when it came to selecting the right candidates.

Trump E Johnson – While living in the UK, Klopp had to contend with very famous politicians and ideas completely different from his own. “I must say that two of the last elections, first Donald Trump and then Boris Johnson, are a bad sign for the whole world. We knew before they were elected that it wouldn’t work, but society made it happen anyway. It’s something I can hardly believe. Now one is gone. , but the other is still standing up and fighting. It’s cool. Why do we allow people like Farage and Johnson to lead any group of people in any direction? Of course people with some common sense are neither used nor required for this job. They should be, but the problem is this … the people we vote for or rather the system itself, which gives us the possibility to elect this kind of person.” See also Doubts about Mr. Pioli in light of Atletico

efficiency – In short, for a German you need the right man in the right place. He does not like the tendency to nominate celebrities from entertainment or sports. “We have to find a system where the people who end up in a position to solve our problems, or at least who can help us do it, are the best and not the nicest people or the craziest people in places like this. We shouldn’t anymore Vote for certain people, accept them for the time we give them, but then look at them and say “Well, it’s not fun anymore.” We need competent people, certainly not people who like me or the ones who come from TV and have slightly above average intelligence. But there is Right people, that would be enough to give them minimal visibility so they can start pointing us in the right direction.” So he spoke… Jurgen the Red!

14 November 2021 (change on 14 November 2021 | 12:56)

