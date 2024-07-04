So we will explore strange worlds (by 2050)

NASA is ready to hunt aliens. However, there are no weapons, but a telescope that, according to experts, will find new forms of life in space by…

The launch is scheduled for 2040, but work will begin this summer with contributions from military companies Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace, according to Dr. Jesse ChristiansenNASA astrophysicist and chief scientist, mission he The Habitable Worlds Observatory will almost certainly find a signal in the atmosphere of a habitable planet orbiting a star — there are currently 25 known and potential stars — like Earth with the sun. “We are developing scientific questions that we would like to answer,” the telescope said in response.

The telescope will be equipped with mirrors like those found in the telescope. James Webb And precise optics to analyze the atmospheres of these worlds for life forms. Moreover, last January in New Orleans, the team of scientists working on the assembled exoplanets decided to equip it with the ability to detect a wide range of biosignatures such as biogases produced by living organisms, aerosols and other atmospheric pollutants, surface heat produced by living vegetation and possible technosignatures produced by an alien race.

Purpose of the mission

Scientists have long been trying to understand what lies in the universe. Until now, electromagnetic spectra outside of visible light, such as infrared, ultraviolet and X-rays, have played an important role in studies, but it is only thanks to the infrared sensors of the James Webb Telescope that research has made giant progress: “We have been able to observe stars with such precision and with such sophisticated instruments that we can now see the planets around them,” says Dr. Christiansen. “We now know that there are thousands of planets and that most stars have planets orbiting them.”

Dr. Christiansen, once the mission, whose main goal was to image potentially habitable worlds, is over, wonders whether humanity will remain the same. The discovery could “start a revolution in life, religion, philosophy and science,” or “it could be the news of the day and then we’ll all go back to doing what we were doing before.”

