“So he betrayed the Ukrainians”: who gave the map of Azovstal to the Russians

The accounts do not add up: what happened around and withinAzovstal steel mill After the cease-fire ordered by Putin, it made him believe that something unexpected and pro-Russian had happened. But first you have to take a small step back and return the tape to a file April 26 when the Kremlin announced That he would not attack the last remaining fortress in Mariupol with Ukrainian civilians and soldiers to defend themselves inside the inaccessible local bunkers that had saved them for about two months. “ We have closed the Azovstal perimeter, we need another three to four days to complete the effort Shoigu said. I think it is not recommended to attack the industrial area. I am requesting to cancel the plan Putin urged this, but in reality, not everything went like this.

Electricity betrayal

At that point, even if it is true that most of the Russian soldiers left the combat zone, about two thousand soldiers remained to fortify the steel plant with Chechnya. Negotiations with the Ukrainian forces do not stop, they declare that they will never surrender and will remain in the Azovstal labyrinth. as he remembers RepublicOn May 1, some civilians were evacuated, but 1,000 Russians remained. The next day Happen or occur Something that is not part of the agreement: a new and heavy bombardment, very violent, perhaps the most powerful of all, but above all, the Russian soldiers managed to break through where they never could within weeks of the assault.

why? The explanation is trying to present it Anton GerashchenkoAdviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, who reveals how it could have been a electrician Ukrainian, a former steelworker, to provide Russian soldiers with the necessary and detailed information to penetrate even the most inaccessible and inaccessible areas thanks to the internal map of Azovstal. It is not known whether he was forced to save his life or wanted to betray the Ukrainians, but what Gerashchenko says is more than credible. In spite of everything, Putin leaves in his hand a bunch of flies because his army is unable to capture the last fighters of the Azov Battalion even with detailed information, so much so that they withdraw immediately afterwards.

