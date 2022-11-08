Snow will soon descend to lower altitudes than expected; We tell you where it is instant »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Snow, dropping to lower altitudes than expected soon; We tell you where it is

Snow has returned to our mountainsThe snow has already returned and will drop to a lower altitude than expected in the next few hours! Bad weather has hit much of Italy, and in addition to the heavy rain, this time it has arrived Snow, There are plenty of domestic ones too.

Not only that. Recent updates have confirmed that the White Lady may drop sooner than expected 24 hours ago.

We can see how by analyzing the European synoptic structure next hour Weather can be very unstable Due to the passage of cold and unstable currents of polar origin.

Thanks to the significant drop in temperature, the Snow In the mountains, especially The Alps. In these beautiful pictures we can see the magical landscape of the valley Livigno(1814m) in Sondrio province. Snow has arrived in the Alps and here we are in Livigno (SO).

A further cold push will reduce the freezing point over the next few hours, pushing the snowfall even lower as a result.

Our diagram below shows clearly Friday 4 and less to 5 a.m. on Saturday White scales appear towards the i 900/1000 meters At altitude, even at low altitudes locally, especially on Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy (Valtellina, Val Chiavenna, Val Camonica) South Tyrol (Val Venosta, Val d’Isarco and Val Pusteria) And on Belluno Dolomites.

The graph we show below is discourse compared to Friday, November 4: color Viola indicates possibility About 10/15 cm At the end of the event. Above 2000 meters above sea level, snow falls more heavily, as it has not been seen for a long time, with accumulations of more than half a meter. Places like Breuille Cervinia (AO), San Candido (BZ) e Cortina d’Ampezzo (BL) are ready to turn white after a long dry and hot period. Snow is expected in the next few hours

As the hours pass, colder air from the northern quadrants reaches the rest of Italy, helping to lower temperatures and therefore reducing snowfall amounts.Central-Northern Apennines. Especially in the mountains of Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Lazio, snow falls up to 1800/1900 meters.