Snow returns to the Alps, live situation, photos and video «3B Meteo

January 8, 2023

Snow returns to the Alps, live situation, photos and video

Karen Hines January 8, 2023
Snow falls on the Alps and the Apennines, news

there Atlantic disorder Which will hit Italy on Sunday in early January also brings the long-awaited The snow In the Alps, after a long period of stable and mild weather, the first winter downturn of the season has arrived. snow which descends up to 1,000 meters in the Western Alps, and more than 1,200 meters in the Central Eastern Alps. In Courmayeur, 15 cm of accumulation was exceeded, 5 cm instead in Cervinia, elsewhere between 5 and 15 cm. Snowfall in the Apennines that affects and will affect primarily in the next 36 hours at the highest altitudes, above 1800m, and drops to 1500m from tomorrow. Let’s see some videos, webcams and some photos that come to us from the main alpine resorts.

The center of Livigno is under heavy snowfall.

Beautiful snowfall in Cervinia.

Sestriere webcam.

LIVE Sestriere Vialattea - Olympic Ski Slopes | Webcams skyline

Livigno webcam.

Cervinia at 2.30pm.

Cervinia - January 8th
Cervinia – January 8th

Courmayeur at 8:30.

