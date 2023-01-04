Snow returns to the Alps and the Apennines, and this is where and when «3B Meteo

reading time

Snowfall in the Alps and the Apennines

Sunday 8, Snow in the Alps. after the epiphany The anticyclone will finally begin to weaken under the pressure of the Atlantic Ocean flow that will become more urgent towards the Mediterranean from the early hours of Sunday January 8th A disturbance will in fact reach Italy starting from the northwest and will bring back rain on the plains and snow in the mountains . of the data available so far The snow should return to fall in the Western Alps at an altitude of about 1000/1300 m and then extend during the same day to the center and east, Always at altitudes above 1000/1300m on average, but locally low in the valleys of the Dolomites and South Tyrol. Without going into details, snowfall can be locally generous in some areas, especially in the western sectors on the border with France and in the Lombardy-Veneto regions. Snow is also expected in the northern Apennines, but only over 1,700 metres.

Beginning of the week, even snow in the Apennines. On Monday, January 9, the disturbance should leave the Western Alps and remain over the Eastern Alps, where it will end at the end of the day. together The front seemed intent on finally engaging the Apennine Range as well With chips down to 1100/1300m in the Tuscan-Emilian sector, 1200/1400m in the Lazio-Abruzzo sector. Tuesday 10, while in the Alps and in the northern Apennines we were heading towards a cessation of phenomena (perhaps only temporary), In the southern Apennines, snow can fall at altitudes up to about 1000 metres. However, this trend can undergo changes, especially in details, due to time distance. We advise you to stay tuned for the next updates.

