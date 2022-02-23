Snow on the plains for Carnival! The message has arrived … ILMETEO.it

Weather: Snow on the plains for Carnival! Just got the news …

The sudden roar of winter at the carnival brings snow to the plains!Snow on the plains for the carnival! The news comes with the latest weather update: Bad weather wave is expected in Italy Beginning Friday, February 25th And causing considerable worsening of the weather in much of our country, this time also affecting the North, which so far has been much less affected by the disturbances and interruptions of the irregular winter.

The spoiled lunch will actually cover almost all of Italy by next Carnival weekend and is actually already over Friday 25.

The hurricane vortex coming to our country will be driven by Arctic winds And centered on its minimum low pressure area between the Ligurian Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea, thus bringing widespread bad weather across all Italian regions. Friday This can be an occasion for bad weather North, Saturday For that Center And Sunday For that South.

Weather event, already renamed as Carnival hurricaneIt can be very full body and can cause not only wind, rain and thunderstorms, but many more. Snow up to very low altitude e, Attention, Up to the plains internally.

Parts of the main Adriatic region should be more involved in this sense Snowfall at very low altitudes Especially on Emilia Romagna, March And AbruzzoBut they will not fail

Snow episodes in Liguria too, Piedmont, Lombardy And

Tuscany.

The details can only be evaluated in the next few hours, especially for two factors: First, Various minimal formation of low pressure The second is the entry of cold air at different altitudes (1500 meters and 5500 meters).

So be prepared to make a cost Weekend in the company of winter conditions, Cold weather and widespread bad weather. The beginning of spring, at least, will be an illusion.