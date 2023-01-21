Snow, even in the form of storms at very low altitudes, falls more abundantly; Areas concerned » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Snow, even in stormy form at very low altitudes; Areas concerned

New snow is comingSnowIt’s not over yet, and a lot more will fall into shape Storm at very low altitude! In short, a decidedly cold and highly eventful weather pattern is confirmed, putting many of our regions at risk.

All the faulting of a large area of ​​low pressure, now known ThorIt is now recalled from the North Pole Saber of Attila, Or Ice streams to the Mediterranean basin.

during the day Saturday 21st are provided Heavy snowfall With real storms in the inland areas of Abruzzo, Molise and Calabria. Given the drop in temperature, the snow will reach very low altitudes and touch the coasts especially during heavy rains Romagna And Brands. As the bells go by, the white lady will also appear that day Mountains in Tuscany, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria (may also be scaly in Benevento and Avellino). The map below clearly shows the most hazardous areas on Saturday, highlighted in pink. Snow is expected on Saturday, January 21Bad weather will continue Sunday, January 22 With fresh snow at lower altitudes especially in the Adriatic regions, as well as in part of the Emilian plains (snow may fall in Bologna). Then snow is possible in inland areas of Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia; 500/600 meters above sea level in scales. In Tuscany and Umbria, if not on the plains, the snow is abundant even on the heights near the plains.

Then the eyes were fixed on the beginning Next week When a reason New cold trigger Gods are possible Bending over the northern plains before Monday the 23rd. Snow is expected on Monday, January 23As the newly updated map indicates, at greatest risk will be Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna; But be careful, we do not exclude that snow may reach other areas during the day. We will let you know.