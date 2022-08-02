Snapshot of Samantha Cristoforetti from the Space Station

Samantha Cristoforetti released two photos of Naples taken aboard the International Space Station: “Comme è bella ‘a città’ and Pullecenella”

Naples from space. Photo/ Samantha Cristoforetti

snapshot from spaceNaples shows itself even more beautiful: it has been immortalized Samantha CristoforettiThe astronaut is currently on a mission with the European Space Agency (ESA) and is currently aboard the International Space Station. Astronauts often take advantage of these missions to share amazing pictures of Earth on social networks, especially at night when artificial lights “paint” countries and cities.

This time Naples was also captivated by the “black hole” represented by Vesuvius at night (the absence of lights, compared to Naples and its province, is evident). “Beautiful com, beautiful com, “Sita” and polycinella”, joked the cosmonaut Trentino, posting the photos on Twitter. Cristoforetti, who also knows Naples and its surroundings well: in 2001, in fact, he began his career as a military pilot by accepting him at the Air Force Academy in Pozzuoli, and in the next three years he got a Bachelor’s degree, with thesis discussed in October 2004, in Aeronautics at the Department of Political Science at Federico II University of Naples with a grade of 110/110 cum laude.

A very close relationship, then, between Cristoforetti and Naples: and she somehow wanted to honor him with two wonderful shots: the first depicting Naples in the middle of the night, with lights illuminating the city and the province, with a special visual effect around Vesuvius; The second, on the other hand, With Naples we see it in the dayagainst the background of the blue sea, full of ships that can be clearly seen even from space, and some clouds passing by on Vesuvius.