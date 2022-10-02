Smile is opening well in the US

The Paramount horror film had good expectations smile And confirmed. The film opened with 8.2 million on Friday (including 2M Thursday night previews) and then continued well on Saturday with 7.4M, which should be worth around 20 million for the weekend.

Secondary for Don’t worry darling, which won 2.3M on Friday and an estimated weekend of 7.56M, bringing its total to 33.1M. By the end of the week, this would represent a 61% drop, strong but unexpected.

This week’s disappointment comes from an LGBTQ romantic comedy Brothers And it only opened the weekend in fourth place (beating the expected 6.2M Woman is king) at a valuation of 4.75M, after 1.8 million silver. The feedback from the viewing public looks good anyway (an ‘A’ grade according to CinemaScore), let’s see if this helps the estate in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the 500 theater debut of an Indian film is interesting Ponnian Selvan: Part One, scored 2.1M on Friday and is expected to end the weekend at 4.1M. Quite the contrary. Drama with Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline despite twice as many theaters (thousands) nice houseIt is expected to finish the weekend with $688,000.

It should also be noted that it has been successful Avatar Crossing an important milestone, it will take home a second weekend worth 4 million Bullet trainIt also crossed the 100M mark to reach 101.2 million, with 1.3 million over the weekend.

For overall weekend merchandise, 61.3M is expected, up from 62.9M a week ago. Of course, we are still very few in number…

