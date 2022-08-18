Smart #1: Here’s Brabus

long time – The collaboration between Smart and Brabus opened in 2002 and now takes on new connotations, as a result of the emergence of electric mobility. In fact, the new little crossover clever #1 (Pronounced “one hashtag”) Even before it reaches marketing, it receives its copy Brabus Which, compared to the “regular” version, has a more aggressive style, with a rear spoiler, 19-inch dynamo wheels, a front grille with horizontal fabric and two side slits accentuated by black and red moldings. Red is also present on the mirror caps and on the roof.

Also inside it stands outside – cockpit from Smart #1 Brabus It follows the sporty style of the bodywork. The steering wheel is upholstered in Alcantara and leather, and the seats and headrest are upholstered in microfiber suede with BRABUS stitching and red seat belts. The metal pedals have the same feel as the grille.

There may be more resumes – Technical specifications have not been released, but it is likely that Smart #1 Brabus It might have a bit more gusto than the standard version of the compact electric crossover, equipped with a powertrain that includes two electric motors totaling 272 horsepower, with a range of 440 km guaranteed by the 66 kWh battery. The car, which has a length of 427 cm, is designed on the SEA platform for electric vehicles developed by Geely.

