August 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Smart #1: ecco la Brabus

Smart #1: Here’s Brabus

Gerald Bax August 18, 2022 2 min read

long time – The collaboration between Smart and Brabus opened in 2002 and now takes on new connotations, as a result of the emergence of electric mobility. In fact, the new little crossover clever #1 (Pronounced “one hashtag”) Even before it reaches marketing, it receives its copy Brabus Which, compared to the “regular” version, has a more aggressive style, with a rear spoiler, 19-inch dynamo wheels, a front grille with horizontal fabric and two side slits accentuated by black and red moldings. Red is also present on the mirror caps and on the roof.

Also inside it stands outside – cockpit from Smart #1 Brabus It follows the sporty style of the bodywork. The steering wheel is upholstered in Alcantara and leather, and the seats and headrest are upholstered in microfiber suede with BRABUS stitching and red seat belts. The metal pedals have the same feel as the grille.

There may be more resumes – Technical specifications have not been released, but it is likely that Smart #1 Brabus It might have a bit more gusto than the standard version of the compact electric crossover, equipped with a powertrain that includes two electric motors totaling 272 horsepower, with a range of 440 km guaranteed by the 66 kWh battery. The car, which has a length of 427 cm, is designed on the SEA platform for electric vehicles developed by Geely.

> Read alsoSmart #1: Restart the car

See also  Discover a false wall that can be demolished, but only after 50 hits - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Also restocking new in August! Here are all the details

August 17, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Two settings at launch and revealed in September, for Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

August 17, 2022 Gerald Bax
4 min read

How many horses does an F1 car have? You will be amazed

August 16, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Joint Military Exercises and a Common Front Against the US: What’s Happening Between China and Russia

August 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb against parties, the algorithm that understands whether a party’s reservation arrives

August 18, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Warren Buffett goes stock shopping: This is where I invest

August 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Monkeypox: 35 thousand cases per week. WHO: ‘Infection rises 20%’ – Medicine

August 18, 2022 Karen Hines