Slovenia elections, Prime Minister Jansa hit. The victory of the new Golub party, the former general manager focusing on the environment

The freedom movementIt is a liberal and progressive party led by the former supreme manager Robert Golube, is clearly ahead of the political elections in Slovenia. Season Slovenian Democratic Party (SDDS) of the outgoing, conservative Janez Janssa. Polls from the private station Pop TV put Movimento Libertà at 35.8% and the Democratic Party at 22.5. In the new parliament Ljubljana – 4 percent threshold – according to the data of the first exit poll, three more formations will enter: Nova Slovenia (Conservatives, Nsi) with 6.8% of the vote, Social Democrats with 6.6% and the left with 4.4%. My ex-prime ministers alinka party Pratochik and the Share Marjan List, it would still be less than 4%. In terms of seats, the Freedom Movement will take 42 of the 90 total seats, SDS 26 for Jhansa, Nsi 8, SD 7, left 5. The other two seats are reserved for representatives of Italian and Hungarian minorities. Voter turnout is high, which should be five percentage points higher than the 52.6% of previous legislative figures for 2018.

Golub, a former director of public companies, specifically focused his campaign on the need to reaffirm the rule of law and complete freedom of the press, against what he calls the “police state” imposed by Jansa in the former Yugoslavia. The Freedom Movement program mainly speaks to Basin Center-left voters who in previous elections introduced themselves to the new face of ARK, had been in government for just over a year and a half before falling victim to the centrifugal forces of a broad coalition ranging from the left to me retired party. Golub’s program speaks of “trust in society, the state and its institutions”, and again “respect, The culture of dialogue And cooperation ResponsibleIn addition to references to economic progress and an extension of Social statusThe Golob movement focuses on protectingEnvironment As a core value, so much so that “needs Sustainable development They will be taken into account when making all strategic development decisions,” the program reads.