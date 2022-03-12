Slap on the Russian Embassy in the United States, “Zelensky Road” – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, March 12 – The Russian Embassy in the US capital was slapped as unidentified men installed an iron pole with a green banner denoting “President Zelensky’s Road” in front of the entrance to the great diplomatic residence in Moscow. . The pillar is decorated with yellow and blue, the national colors of Ukraine, and some paper sunflowers, the symbolic flower of that country. Here a few days ago the famous American cellist of Chinese origin Yo-Yo Ma played alone, protesting the Russian invasion of the neighboring country.American lands, the Russians cannot remove.



Just as they could not oppose the initiative of the Washington City Council, which in 2018 renamed the square in front of the embassy “Boris Nemtsov Plaza”, in honor of the Russian opponent Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead three years ago on a bridge with a stone. Throw from the Kremlin. Residents of the houses in front of the Russian diplomatic residence, who lit yellow and blue lights in their windows or put balloons of the same colors, expressed their support for Kiev. The bus station in front of the Russian Embassy is also paved in the colors of Kyiv. (handle).

