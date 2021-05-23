Skyward Sword HD, new pictures for Switch editor – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD He shows himself with some new ones Pictures Which gives a fairly accurate idea of ​​the work the developers have done for Remastered Coming Nintendo Switch.

Featuring improved motion controls, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will bring an experience far from the series’ classic canons to its hybrid console for the first time. The Legend of ZeldaAs well as with regard to mechanics.

Discover the origins of the Supreme Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch.

Originally published on WeiThis classic adventure has been improved for the Nintendo Switch with smoother motion controls and an all-new button-only ability to play.



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, ecco Link e Zelda.

In this Date Which are placed at the beginning of the series chronology, End to end He must traverse a world above clouds and unknown trash beneath it in search of his childhood friend Zelda.

Armed with his trusty sword and shield, our hero will face powerful enemies, try to solve complex puzzles, and fly through the air at a majestic bird called the groove.

If you are playing with two controllers Joey ConThis becomes your sword and shield. Move the right Joy-Con to control the sword in the game and the left Joy-Con to raise shield and block enemy attacks.

You can also use this type of movement to use a variety of objects and tools, such as bows and arrows, or to throw bombs.

For the first time, you can also simply use the buttons to play or operate the manual mode Nintendo Switch Lite.

With this scheme from ordersYou can control Sword Link by simply tilting the right joystick in the desired direction.