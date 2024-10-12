Skyrim’s lead designer explains why Bethesda hasn’t changed its graphics engine despite criticism

As you know, the Creation Engine is a graphics engine based on the old Gamebryo from 1997 and was used in Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. Over time, the engine has been improved and updated by Bethesda, to the point that Starfield uses a new version, Creation Engine 2 . However, many players believe that it is a dead graphics engine and that it is not suitable for future studio projects, e.g The sheikh shouts 6 .

According to Bruce Nesmith, lead designer of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and a former employee of… Bethesda The company does not want or need Moving from the build engine to a newer graphics engine Since the current version is practically perfect and designed specifically for RPGs made by developers, changing engines may cause problems.

Abandoning the creation engine wouldn’t be right for Bethesda

In an interview with VideoGamer, Nesmith had his say on the issue, explaining that moving to a new engine may not provide the desired benefits for Bethesda games, as the creation engine has been improved, updated, and customized. Specially designed for RPG games Made by studio.

One of the settings of Starfield: Shattered Space

“We’re discussing the game engine, let’s discuss the game instead,” Nesmith told VideoGamer. “The game engine is not the point, the game engine serves the game itself. You and I can identify a hundred bad games that use Unreal. Are they bad because of the Unreal Engine? No.”

“Gamebryo is no longer a company, and hasn’t been for some time,” Nesmith said. “But this engine has been constantly fine-tuned, updated, and improved to make exactly the kinds of games that Bethesda makes: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield. It’s perfectly designed for those kinds of games.”

Nesmith added that a move to a new engine would force Long adjustment period for developers And adjust the engine, at risk Prolonged development times and increased costs.

“Should they move to Unreal Engine? You have to do a cost-benefit analysis,” Nesmith said. “The cost of moving to Unreal will be all the initial development you have to do to try to get what you’re already used to doing in Unreal.”

“It would be – I’m just saying a number and it’s definitely not the real number – One or two years of technical work Just to switch to the engine as is. Then more work to fine-tune the engine, fine-tune the game, and work on it. “This is the danger.”